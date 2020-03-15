MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Colony Capital-A is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CLNY, GOOD, VER, WRE, LXP)

Written on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:32am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,872.2%. Following is Gladstone Commer with a ROE of -251.0%. Vereit Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 19.0%.

Washington Reit follows with a ROE of 152.1%, and Lexington Realty rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 183.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colony Capital-A and will alert subscribers who have CLNY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest return on equity :clny colony capital-a gladstone commer vereit inc washington reit lexington realty

Ticker(s): GOOD VER WRE LXP

Contact James Quinn