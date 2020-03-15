Colony Capital-A is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CLNY, GOOD, VER, WRE, LXP)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,872.2%. Following is Gladstone Commer with a ROE of -251.0%. Vereit Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 19.0%.
Washington Reit follows with a ROE of 152.1%, and Lexington Realty rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 183.4%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colony Capital-A and will alert subscribers who have CLNY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest return on equity :clny colony capital-a gladstone commer vereit inc washington reit lexington realty