Colony Capital-A is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (CLNY, VER, OLP, STAR, ESRT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.45. Following is Vereit Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Prop ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.72.

Istar Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.89, and Empire State Rea rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.95.

