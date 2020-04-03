Colgate-Palmoliv Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.32%

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.01 to a high of $74.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.89 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.75 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $73.89, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

