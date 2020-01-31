Colgate-Palmoliv Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (CL)

Colgate-Palmoliv shares are trading on heavy volume today, having risen 7.4% to $74.63. Approximately 4.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmoliv has traded in a range of $61.60 to $76.41 and is now at $74.52, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.