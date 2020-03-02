Colgate-Palmoliv has the Best Relative Performance in the Household Products Industry (CL , CHD , SPB , CLX , KMB )

We looked at the Household Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) ranks first with a gain of 6.20%; Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks second with a gain of 1.98%; and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.47%.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) follows with a gain of 0.93% and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.96%.

