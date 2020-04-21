Colgate-Palmoliv Falls 1.91% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.86 to a high of $71.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.53 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.49 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $71.01, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

