Colgate-Palmoliv Falls 1.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.09 to a high of $71.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $69.51 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Colgate-Palmoliv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Colgate-Palmoliv in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.75 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $68.12, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.