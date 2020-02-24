Colgate-Palmoliv Falls 1.15% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.19 to a high of $75.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.25 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.75 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $75.50, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.