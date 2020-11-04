Cohu Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (COHU, BRKS, PLAB, FORM, CCMP)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cohu Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 65.6%. Brooks Automatio is next with a EBITDA growth of 63.9%. Photronics Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 43.1%.

Formfactor Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 30.4%, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 30.0%.

