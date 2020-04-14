Coherus Bioscien Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (CHRS)

Coherus Bioscien shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 7.0% to $14.73. About 1.3 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 986,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Coherus Bioscien on March 24th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Coherus Bioscien have risen 5.6%. We continue to monitor CHRS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Coherus Bioscien share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.86 and a high of $23.80 and are now at $15.84, 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.