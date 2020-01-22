Coherent Inc has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (COHR, ZBRA, BMI, OSIS, TRMB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Coherent Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 154.0%. Following is Zebra Tech Corp with a EPS growth of 506.9%. Badger Meter Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 815.2%.

Osi Systems Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,349.4%, and Trimble Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,365.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trimble Inc on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $39.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Trimble Inc have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor Trimble Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.