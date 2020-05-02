Coherent Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (COHR, ZBRA, OSIS, ITRI, MTSC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Coherent Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $77.69. Zebra Tech Corp is next with a sales per share of $72.75. Osi Systems Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $55.67.

Itron Inc follows with a sales per share of $55.39, and Mts Systems Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.85.

