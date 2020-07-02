Coherent Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (COHR, ZBRA, ITRI, MTSC, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Coherent Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.08. Zebra Tech Corp is next with a FCF per share of $8.07. Itron Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.67.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.83, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.42.

