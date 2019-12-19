Coherent Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (COHR, VPG, ESIO, ITRI, NATI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Coherent Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Vishay Preci with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Electro Sci Inds ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Itron Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Natl Instruments rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

