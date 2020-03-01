Cognizant Tech-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.32%

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.93 to a high of $61.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.39 on volume of 689,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $56.73 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $61.03, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

