Cognizant Tech-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.06%

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.26 to a high of $60.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.78 on volume of 815,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cognizant Tech-A has traded in a range of $56.73 to $74.85 and is now at $60.42, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.