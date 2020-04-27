Cognizant Tech-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.61%

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.36 to a high of $54.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.12 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.50 and a 52-week low of $40.01 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $55.38 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

