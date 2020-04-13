Cognizant Tech-A has the Best Relative Performance in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (CTSH , SAIC , ACN , UIS , BAH )

We looked at the IT Consulting & Other Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) ranks first with a gain of 5.62%; Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC ) ranks second with a gain of 4.82%; and Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.60%.

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) follows with a gain of 3.57% and Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.31%.

