Cognizant Tech-A Falls 2.94% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.24 to a high of $56.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $56.36 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $40.01 and a high of $71.48 and are now at $56.79, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.