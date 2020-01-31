Cognizant Tech-A Falls 2.18% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.05 to a high of $62.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.57 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cognizant Tech-A and will alert subscribers who have CTSH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.85 and a 52-week low of $56.73 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $62.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.