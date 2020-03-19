Cognizant Tech-A (CTSH) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $45.94

Shares of Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened today below their pivot of $47.93 and have already reached the first level of support at $45.94. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $44.40 and $40.87 will be of interest.

Cognizant Tech-A has overhead space with shares priced $45.71, or 49.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $89.85. Cognizant Tech-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.87 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $62.37.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.85 and a 52-week low of $43.01 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $45.71 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

