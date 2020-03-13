Cognex Corp has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (CGNX, UUU, FIT, NATI, CTRL)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Cognex Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.52. Following is Universal Security Instruments Inc with a sales per share of $6.04. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.65.
Natl Instruments follows with a sales per share of $9.95, and Control4 Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.04.
