Cogent Communica has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Alternative Carriers Industry (CCOI, IRDM, ZAYO, VG, CTL)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cogent Communica ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Iridium Communic with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Vonage Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 2.9%, and Centurylink Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zayo Group Holdi on January 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Zayo Group Holdi have risen 35.8%. We continue to monitor Zayo Group Holdi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.