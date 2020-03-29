Coeur Mining Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Gold Industry (CDE, NEM, RGLD, MUX, GORO)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Coeur Mining Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.8. Following is Newmont Mining with a a debt to equity ratio of 38.3. Royal Gold Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 25.8.
McEwen Mining Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 10.4, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 2.7.
