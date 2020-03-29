Coeur Mining Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Gold Industry (CDE, NEM, RGLD, MUX, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Coeur Mining Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.8. Following is Newmont Mining with a a debt to equity ratio of 38.3. Royal Gold Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 25.8.

McEwen Mining Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 10.4, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 2.7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gold Resource Corporation on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.93. Since that call, shares of Gold Resource Corporation have fallen 45.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.