Coca-Cola Co/The Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.80%

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.41 to a high of $57.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.83 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $44.61 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $56.94, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.