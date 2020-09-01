Coca-Cola Co/The Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.25%

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.84 to a high of $55.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.90 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.92 and a 52-week low of $44.42 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $55.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

