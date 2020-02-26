Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) Breaks Through Resistance at $57.99

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $57.89 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $57.99. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $58.39 and $58.89 will be of interest.

Based on a current price of $57.62, Coca-Cola Co/The is currently 13.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $49.73. Coca-Cola Co/The shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.91 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $53.80.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and a 52-week low of $44.42 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $57.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

