Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) Approaches New Upside Target of $46.06

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $45.43 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $45.75. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $46.06 and $46.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.73. Coca-Cola Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.48 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.19.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.