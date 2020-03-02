Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) Approaches New Downside Target of $58.37

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $58.76 today and has reached the first level of support at $58.60. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $58.37 and $57.98.

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) defies analysts with a current price ($58.82) 15.5% above its average consensus price target of $49.73. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.11 and further support at its 200-day MA of $52.90.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/The has traded in a range of $44.42 to $59.08 and is now at $58.82, 32% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.