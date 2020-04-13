Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) Approaches New Downside Target of $47.65

Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) opened today below their pivot of $49.03 and have already reached the first level of support at $48.32. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $47.65 and $46.27 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $48.22, which is 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 3.1% for shares of Coca-Cola Co/The based on a current price of $48.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.73. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.96 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $53.43.

