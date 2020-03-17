Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) Approaches New Downside Target of $45.28

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $46.57 today and has reached the first level of support at $46.06. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $45.28 and $43.99 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $41.17 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $46.84, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has potential upside of 6.2% based on a current price of $46.84 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.73. Coca-Cola Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.10 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $56.52.

