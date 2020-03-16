Coca-Cola Co/The Falls 5.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.17 to a high of $45.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.60 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and the current low of $41.17 and are currently at $45.69 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.