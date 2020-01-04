Coca-Cola Co/The Falls 3.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.24 to a high of $43.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.40 on volume of 8.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Coca-Cola Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Coca-Cola Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $42.62, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.