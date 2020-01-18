Coca-Cola Co/The is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (KO, MNST, FIZZ, PEP, COKE)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Coca-Cola Co/The ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.25. Following is Monster Beverage with a FCF per share of $1.60. Natl Beverage ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $2.14.
Pepsico Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.93, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $14.07.
