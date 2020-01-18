Coca-Cola Co/The is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (KO, MNST, FIZZ, PEP, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.25. Following is Monster Beverage with a FCF per share of $1.60. Natl Beverage ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $2.14.

Pepsico Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.93, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $14.07.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monster Beverage on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Monster Beverage have risen 12.5%. We continue to monitor Monster Beverage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.