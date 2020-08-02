MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Coca-Cola Bottli has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, KO, PEP, FIZZ, MNST)

Written on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 12:16am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Following is Coca-Cola Co/The with a a current ratio of 1.3. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Natl Beverage follows with a a current ratio of 3.1, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.7.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Bottli and will alert subscribers who have COKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest current ratio coca-cola bottli coca-cola co/the pepsico inc natl beverage monster beverage

Ticker(s): COKE KO PEP FIZZ MNST

Contact Nick Russo