Coca-Cola Bottli has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, KO, PEP, FIZZ, MNST)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Following is Coca-Cola Co/The with a a current ratio of 1.3. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Natl Beverage follows with a a current ratio of 3.1, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.7.

