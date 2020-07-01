Coca-Cola Bottli has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, PEP, FIZZ, MNST, KO)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Coca-Cola Bottli ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.07. Following is Pepsico Inc with a FCF per share of $4.93. Natl Beverage ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.14.
Monster Beverage follows with a FCF per share of $1.60, and Coca-Cola Co/The rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.25.
