Coca-Cola Bottli has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.50. Monster Beverage is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.85. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.98.

Pepsico Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.75, and Natl Beverage rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.82.

