Coca-Cola Bottli has the Highest EPS Growth in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, PEP, KO, FIZZ, MNST)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks highest with a EPS growth of 23,068.2%. Pepsico Inc is next with a EPS growth of 6,499.2%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,324.2%.

Natl Beverage follows with a EPS growth of 2,345.7%, and Monster Beverage rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,952.0%.

