Coca-Cola Bottli is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (COKE, MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%. Monster Beverage is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

Pepsico Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%, and Natl Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

