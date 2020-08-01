Coca-Cola Bottli is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (COKE, KO, PEP, FIZZ, MNST)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Coca-Cola Co/The is next with a a current ratio of 1.3. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Natl Beverage follows with a a current ratio of 3.1, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.7.

