Coach Inc has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (COH, OXM, SQBG, PVH, UA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Coach Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,482.0%. Following is Oxford Inds Inc with a EPS growth of 3,461.4%. Sequential Brand ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 5,217.4%.

Pvh Corp follows with a EPS growth of 5,356.6%, and Under Armo-C rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 8,000.0%.

