Cno Financial Gr has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (CNO, PRI, TRUP, TMK, UNM)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cno Financial Gr ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.00. Following is Primerica Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.91. Trupanion Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.81.

Torchmark Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 6.22, and Unum Group rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 4.59.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Torchmark Corp on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.87. Since that call, shares of Torchmark Corp have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.