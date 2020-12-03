Cms Energy Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CMS , AEE , WEC , NI , DTE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks first with a loss of 0.95%; Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks second with a loss of 2.18%; and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) ranks third with a loss of 2.25%.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) follows with a loss of 2.49% and Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.91%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wec Energy Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wec Energy Group in search of a potential trend change.