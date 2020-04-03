Cms Energy Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CMS , D , ED , WEC , PEG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks first with a gain of 4.91%; Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks second with a gain of 3.53%; and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks third with a gain of 3.37%.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) follows with a gain of 2.12% and Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cms Energy Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cms Energy Corp in search of a potential trend change.