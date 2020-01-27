Cme Group Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.88%

Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.37 to a high of $212.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $209.42 on volume of 619,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cme Group Inc have traded between a low of $161.05 and a high of $224.86 and are now at $212.50, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cme Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have CME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.