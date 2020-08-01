Cme Group Inc Rises 1.28% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $205.56 to a high of $207.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $205.78 on volume of 453,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cme Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.86 and a 52-week low of $161.05 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $207.38 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

