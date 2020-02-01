Clovis Oncology has the Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (CLVS , EPZM , SGMO , NVTA , FOLD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS ) ranks first with a gain of 4.02%; Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM ) ranks second with a gain of 3.27%; and Sangamo Therapeu (NASDAQ:SGMO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.58%.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA ) follows with a gain of 1.68% and Amicus Therapeut (NASDAQ:FOLD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

