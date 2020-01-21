Clovis Oncology is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CLVS , AKBA , SAGE , FPRX , AGIO )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS ) ranks first with a gain of 4.01%; Akebia Therapeut (NASDAQ:AKBA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.21%; and Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE ) ranks third with a gain of 3.12%.

Five Prime Thera (NASDAQ:FPRX ) follows with a gain of 3.11% and Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.54%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Agios Pharmaceut on November 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Agios Pharmaceut have risen 53.8%. We continue to monitor Agios Pharmaceut for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.