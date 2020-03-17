Clorox Co Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (CLX)

Shares of Clorox Co are trading up 13.2% to $197.75 today on above average volume. About 2.0 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 2.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Clorox Co has traded in a range of $144.12 to $186.33 and is now at $189.23, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.