Clorox Co Falls 4.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.55 to a high of $177.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $175.21 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Clorox Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $144.12 and a high of $214.26 and are now at $168.91, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 2.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Clorox Co on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $151.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Clorox Co have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor CLX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.